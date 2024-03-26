Create New Account
"We own the science"
Published 19 hours ago

Speaking on a WEF panel, head of the UN's Department of Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, boasts about collaborating with Google to censor search results critical of the "man-made global warming" hypothesis.

"We own the science, and we think that the world should know it."

Source  @RealWideAwakeMedia

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

censorshipgoogleunmelissa fleming

