Speaking on a WEF panel, head of the UN's Department of Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, boasts about collaborating with Google to censor search results critical of the "man-made global warming" hypothesis.



"We own the science, and we think that the world should know it."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/