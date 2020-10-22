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10.22.20 VETERANS EVENT AND NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
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10-22-20 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/pBpBNns75eI
THE FULL EMAIL CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://conta.cc/3js9MI8
and…
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
AND SMILE.AMAZON...
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc. When you click on our unique link, you will skip the charity selection process. Instead, you're taken to smile.amazon.com and are automatically asked if they want to support Homeless To Independence Inc.
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
***
and our snail mail:
Homeless To Independence Inc.
405 S. Main St.
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/pBpBNns75eI
THE FULL EMAIL CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://conta.cc/3js9MI8
and…
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
AND SMILE.AMAZON...
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc. When you click on our unique link, you will skip the charity selection process. Instead, you're taken to smile.amazon.com and are automatically asked if they want to support Homeless To Independence Inc.
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
***
and our snail mail:
Homeless To Independence Inc.
405 S. Main St.
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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