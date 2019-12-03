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Adolf Hitler puts Franklin Roosevelt in his place - English voice-over
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44 views • December 03, 2019
In 1939, President of the USA Franklin Roosevelt sent an impertinent telegram to Adolf Hitler, Chancellor of Germany. Hitler replied to him by making a speech to the Reichstag that was broadcast over shortwave to the world.
This is his answer April 1939 with an English voice-over.
This is his answer April 1939 with an English voice-over.
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