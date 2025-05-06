Russian troops' work on Ukrainian USVs

Our troops' work on Ukrainian USVs💬

The footage shows the work of our servicemen in repelling the attack of unmanned surface vessels. The video demonstrates a USV with a surface-to-air missile system installed on it.

This video clearly shows how effective landing craft with machine guns are against such targets. So we have the means to counter USVs, and we also have trained specialists.

Spetsnaz Archangel

@Rybar