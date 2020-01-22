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RE-ISSUED - Full hour TvNI for 1-21, on Iran mess, Moon Fake, and Sandy Hook Scandal AND...!!
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28 views • January 22, 2020
I pieced together 3 clips (last 12 minutes) to update the Iran mess, based on the Pentagon FOIA letter back to Homeland Security...WOW !! Oh My!!?!,. See and weep for this administration!!.
[This was not my original plan, but the new segment is so powerful and vital, it makes the original show complete!] It's THEE most Brain-Block-buster broadcast I ever edited together.
[This was not my original plan, but the new segment is so powerful and vital, it makes the original show complete!] It's THEE most Brain-Block-buster broadcast I ever edited together.
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