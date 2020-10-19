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Tweet Series Day 33 (Oct 19, 2020)
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1 view • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @officialJLD. She is a brilliant actress on a great sitcom. She criticizes people for being the worst thing in the world, a Trump Supporter. How dare they? I don’t think she was complaining when most of them paid her salary over the years. Thank you for ruining television for all Americans. You should welcome all your fans and not criticize them for their beliefs. Julia is a big supporter of @AOC. @AOC is not from a poor neighborhood. Oh no, she came from a rich New York suburb, used our tax dollars, and graduated from a prestigious school. So why is she pushing a message of equality? I am starting a rumor that someone needed a beautiful female with a certain flavor to push a media agenda and they found a person in the theater department. Someone who would have no problem pushing a message across then profits off them? She is not hurting financially at all while many of her blind followers go hungry. We are an Immigrant nation. We always have been. We are born on the values that you can come to this country the right way; you can make it. These Socialist programs are in our democracy because some people actually do need our help. But if you want to come to this country, look into your soul, you can do it. You can become an American the right away and have the American pride that unfortunately so many today take for granted.
Note—TBD
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is once again @officialJLD. I love her catchphrases and dancing. She is the GOAT of comedic actresses. Her phrases are being used by everyone today including me. Her friend on #Seinfeld and a show that I didn’t care for much, #Veep is @DavidHMandel. (I think I have to give it another try.) He may be a little misguided at times, (he blocked me on my Twitter burner account because I dared to challenge him on something) but he was a very talented writer on the GOAT of American Sitcoms, #Seinfeld. This is the funniest thing ever. If you were not old enough to remember Answering Machines, you are lucky, but this is why should always have a fun outgoing message.
Note: Play “Seinfeld: George Costanza Answering Machine (Last American Hero)”
https://youtu.be/yg-TqEFYcfM; #GOATOFSITCOMS #Seinfeld
Note—TBD
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is once again @officialJLD. I love her catchphrases and dancing. She is the GOAT of comedic actresses. Her phrases are being used by everyone today including me. Her friend on #Seinfeld and a show that I didn’t care for much, #Veep is @DavidHMandel. (I think I have to give it another try.) He may be a little misguided at times, (he blocked me on my Twitter burner account because I dared to challenge him on something) but he was a very talented writer on the GOAT of American Sitcoms, #Seinfeld. This is the funniest thing ever. If you were not old enough to remember Answering Machines, you are lucky, but this is why should always have a fun outgoing message.
Note: Play “Seinfeld: George Costanza Answering Machine (Last American Hero)”
https://youtu.be/yg-TqEFYcfM; #GOATOFSITCOMS #Seinfeld
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