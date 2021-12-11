Beyond COVID Where are We Heading ? Ever Heard of the 4th Industrial Revolution & Transhumanism? Alex Newman Lays It All Out

COVID is beginning to reach its limits as the results of the alleged vaccine to protect against the alleged virus begin to surface. But they ain't done yet. Where do the global elite really want to steer humanity?Ever heard of the 4th Industrial Revolution and Transhumanism? You need to know about it because that is what this Great Reset is all about.Alex Newman lays out the facts behind this movement with video clips and in their own words. You think transgender was weird? Just a taste of what they have in store for us. We are all slated to become a dehumanized race of trans humans. Just data controlled by their digital infrastructure.Find out where we all being herded in this 45 minute presentation which connects the dots no one else will.Sign up to this channel for more updates.