💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah FPV drone destroys Merkava Mk4 in Lebanon.

Footage shows the drone penetrating directly into the ammunition compartment, triggering an ammunition fire and internal blaze. The tank was fitted with a basic anti-drone cage. It failed.

Adding:

💬🇺🇸 Trump-EU relations deteriorating rapidly, per Politico.

The European Commission is preparing a hard response to Trump's threat of 25% tariffs on EU auto exports next week. European Parliament trade committee chair Bernd Lange called the move "unacceptable," accusing Washington of breaking its commitments.

"This latest step shows how unreliable the American side is. This is no way to treat close partners. Trump's behavior is unacceptable. The EU must now respond with full clarity and resolve, from a position of strength," Lange said.

An EU Commission spokesperson told the outlet that Europe reserves "all options to defend its interests."