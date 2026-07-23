Gateways into demon influence are very deceptive!

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James lesson #190; Satan and his fallen army have many avenues of deception, and they play the long game. Demon influence can happen to a Believer, just as demon possession happens to the Unbeliever. Be careful what you allow in your periphery, it may bring evil into your heart. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!