General Flynn | Executive Order 14067 (Part 3) | Is Freedom Going to Die On December 13th 2022? + 15 Knowledge Bombs

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #1 - Is Biden Planning On Removing the Cash In America Beginning On December 13th 2022?

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets - Sec. 4. Policy and Actions Related to United States Central Bank Digital Currencies. (a) The policy of my Administration on a United States CBDC is as follows:

https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/

What Is Executive Order 14067? | Does the Central Bank Digital Currency / Programmable Currency / Mark of the Beast / Social Credit Score System Begin On December 13th 2022? https://rumble.com/v1g3urn-what-is-executive-order-14067.html

What Is Executive Order 14067? Why Was Executive Order 14067 Signed On March 9th 2022? Does Executive Order 14067 Put the Mark of the Beast Financial System Into Effect On December 13th 2022? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_14067

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #2 - Read Section 4 of Executive Order 14067 | Will Freedom Die On December 13th 2022? | Read Executive Order 14067 - https://rumble.com/v1g81nx-executive-order-14067-will-freedom-die-on-december-13th-2022-read-executive.html

Revelation 13: 16-18 -

"16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #3 - Why Is the IRS Hiring 80,000 New Agents? The Inflation Reduction Act Would Double IRS Agents and Audits — but the Superrich Aren’t the Real Targets - https://nypost.com/2022/08/05/the-inflation-reduction-act-would-double-irs-agents-and-audits-but-superrich-arent-real-targets/

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #4 - FBI Raid On Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home | Was the Judge That Signed the Warrant to Raid Trump's Home Also the Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein and His Associates? (Judge Bruce Reinhart) - https://rumble.com/v1g7bbl-fbi-raid-on-trumps-mar-a-lago-home-.html

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #5 - Why Did Prince Charles Say, "We Have to Reduce the Emissions Urgently. We Need a Vast Military Style Campaign. With TRILLIONS At HIS Disposal Far Beyond Global GDP?" - https://rumble.com/v1ezncf-climate-emergency-prince-charles-we-have-to.html - Psalm 2 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%202&version=KJV

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #6 - Yuval Noah Harari | Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Tweet Out This Video On July 29th 2022? - https://rumble.com/v1fe3ch-yuval-noah-harari-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-tweet-out-this-video-on-july-29.html

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #7 - Monkeypox | World Health Organization Warns NEW Outbreaks of Monkeypox Linked to Climate Change + Weather Modification / HAARP Explained In 2 Minutes (See Show Notes) - https://rumble.com/v1dg4th-monkeypox-world-health-organization-warns-new-outbreaks.html

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #8 - United Nations | Why Did the United Nations and the World Economic Forum Sign an Agreement Related to Advancing Agenda 2030 In June of 2019? - https://rumble.com/v1eiexr-united-nations.html

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #9 - The Great Reset | Why Do the World Economic Forum Commercials State, "YOU Will Own Nothing, and YOU Will Be Happy?" - https://rumble.com/v1g7dun-the-great-reset-.html

Daniel 7:24 - 25 - 24 "The ten horns are ten kings

Who shall arise from this kingdom.

And another shall rise after them;

He shall be different from the first ones,

And shall subdue three kings.

25 He shall speak pompous words against the Most High,

Shall persecute[a] the saints of the Most High,

And shall intend to change times and law.

Then the saints shall be given into his hand

For a time and times and half a time.

Satan

Antichrist

False Prophet

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #10 - What Is the World Health Organization Telling Us About the Spread of Monkeypox? https://rumble.com/v1eq5ub-monkeypox-world-health-organization-august-2nd-2022-update.html

KNOWLEDGE BOMB #11 - The Monkeypox Emergency + The Climate Emergency = Loss of Freedom and Sovereignty:

The Monkeypox Emergency -

The Great Reset | Did the World Just Take a Massive STEP Towards the Great Reset? (Read the TERRIFYING Working Draft of the Pandemic Treaty) - https://rumble.com/v1dof3j-the-great-reset-.html

