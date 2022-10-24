10/22/2022 Miles Guo: As of today, the New Federal State of China is going to face real challenges and opportunities! The ending of the 20th Party Congress actually starts the CCP’s journey into madness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.