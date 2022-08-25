Satan's End Times plan 3 component: nephilim mothers & nephilim world leaders & millions fake aliens

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). There are three components to Satan Lucifer’s dastardly End Times strategy. It is one of the most evil times in human history, and a repeat of Noah’s Atlantis days. Satan Lucifer knows that his end is quickly approaching, so he has to get his final plans carried out. The first group are the human children that they programmed through satanic ritual abuse (SRA) to become the mothers of the nephilim leaders and the nephilim AntiChrist. The second group are the nephilim leaders and the nephilim AntiChrist, who was made possible by torturing and training small children and bringing them to receive Christ at a very small age, so that they can use that now live Christian human spirit that was a dead heathen spirit in them, in order to birth nephilim children for Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils. They have replaced all the world rulers with these nephilim leaders, according to Doug. The third group is the manufacturing of millions and millions of fake aliens hybrid chimeras and nephilim super soldiers in cloning pods, such as the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens and little gray chimera fake aliens in their underground military bases, in order to deceive the billions of humans, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster office, and doing hundreds of other things. These religious Christian hordes and pastors and heathens will believe that these hybrid chimeras and fallen angels are aliens, and be deceived into believing Satan Lucifer’s New Age Satanism’s “Atlantis nephilim civilization old religion” one-world Luciferian religion. Satan Lucifer’s goal is to take as many humans to the Lake of Fire with him, as possible. It will be the grand deception of Satan Lucifer. The devil has to come up with an excuse to cover-up the rapture of the real Christian into heaven, so he came up with this “alien lie” to say that the real Christians who got raptured up to heaven was just aliens taking them away to a 3rd dimensional planet because their old-fashioned thinking is not compatible with Satanism’s New Age evolution of humankind to ascend into higher dimensions. Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils had 6,000 years to figure out this grand deception. They came as ancient gods in Noah’s Atlantis days, and in these End Times, they will be coming as fake aliens to deceive the women’s head coverings rebelling religious Christian hordes and heathens. Another deception that Satan Lucifer is spreading in these End Times is their reptilian hybrid Satanists and demon-possessed people’s blasphemous doctrines of “Post Mid Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ,” in order to make as many religious Christian hordes to be left behind on the earth at the rapture of the real Christians, so that they will either receive the AntiChrist and false prophet as their Christ or to be exterminated by beheading as Tribulation Saints.





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