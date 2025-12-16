BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Obvious Rapture in Revelation 14 - 12/16/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
791 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 1 day ago

Today Pastor Stan shares with us why it’s obvious that the Rapture takes place in Revelation 14, and if you didn’t understand why Babylon is referred to as America in the Bible, after today you’ll understand that as well.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions

Keywords
rapturerevelationobviousprophecy clubstan johnsonfourteenprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:45Babylon

08:27Great

11:15Order of the Rapture

25:44Church not Ready

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Ramon Tomey
Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank&#8217;s Nur Shams camp

Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank’s Nur Shams camp

Kevin Hughes
The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

Evangelyn Rodriguez
&#8220;Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family&#8221; serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

“Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family” serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

Patrick Lewis
Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy