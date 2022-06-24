Ursula Von Der Leyen Is Directly Responsible Poverty In The EU

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🇷🇴🇪🇺 Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes:
“Ursula Von Der Leyen is directly responsible for the increase in food and energy price in the EU. Her utopian plan to combat carbon emissions will lead to higher taxes and prices and, implicitly, to more poverty in the EU. Fit for 55 (https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/green-deal/fit-for-55-the-eu-plan-for-a-green-transition/ ) plan must be stopped!”