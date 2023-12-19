NWO: Bill Gates tells G20 leaders that ''death panels'' will soon be necessary

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits
to ThePeople’sVoice
and EarthNewspaper.com
Satanist, un-elected Bill Gates is proposing ‘death panels’ to minimize medical costs for developed and developing nations! This is all of the depopulation agenda of the global leftists including the Vatican and their mouthpieces at the World Economic Forum, Club of Rome, etc.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.