World-Leading Chemtrails Expert: “This Is BIGGER Than You Think” - Peter Kirby

Peter A. Kirby joins David and Stacy Whited to expose what he calls one of the biggest scientific cover-ups in history: chemtrails, geoengineering, and the “New Manhattan Project.” As the author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, Kirby breaks down the difference between normal contrails and the long-lasting lines he says are evidence of particulate spraying, connecting his research to coal fly ash, weather modification, electromagnetic energy, Halliburton, state-level anti-geoengineering bills, and whistleblower claims. In this explosive interview, Kirby explains why he believes chemtrails are not only real, but part of a global effort to control weather, damage the natural world, and push humanity toward a synthetic future. He also shares what citizens can do now, including supporting anti-geoengineering legislation, legal efforts, and public awareness campaigns. If you’ve ever looked up at the sky and wondered what is really going on, this is the interview you cannot afford to ignore.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowPeter KirbyWEBSITE: https://PeterAKirby.comX: https://x.com/PeterAKirbyBOOK: https://a.co/d/0cJ17sDtPeter A. Kirby is an independent researcher, writer, activist, and author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project. He has spent years investigating chemtrails, geoengineering, weather modification, and what he describes as the hidden scientific infrastructure behind atmospheric spraying programs. Kirby is known for compiling government documents, historical weather modification research, environmental data, and whistleblower claims into one of the most comprehensive bodies of work on the subject. His research has been featured across major alternative media platforms, including a long-form interview with Tucker Carlson. Through his book, website, and Rumble show The Abstract, Kirby continues to educate the public and call for legal, political, and citizen-led action against geoengineering.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: