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5 weird ways to put out a candle
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4 views • November 05, 2019
What happens when you pour liquid nitrogen on a flame? What about when you blow on the flame with a cup in the way? Try these five unusual ways to extinguish a candle. Pour out the flame with CO2. Cut off the oxygen supply to the flame without fully covering it. Snuff out the flame with a coil of copper wire, and when it appears dead, it will amazingly come back to life!
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