Despite his own conditions, Canada's PM, Carney, recognizes Palestine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
0
51 views • 1 day ago

Despite his own conditions, Canada's PM, Carney, recognizes Palestine 

His previous demands to Hamas included:

▪️ Release of ALL hostages

▪️ Disarm completely

▪️ Zero role in Palestine’s governance

What changed his mind?

Adding: Malta will formally recognize Palestinian state at UN Assembly — Malta’s PM Office 

Abela announced plans for recognition in May, but UN conference was postponed

Island supports new state & maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, as well

Adding:  US & ISRAEL ISOLATED AS WORLD RECOGNIZES PALESTINE – UN EXPERT 

From Sputnik:

🗣 Recognition of Palestine adds political momentum to the Palestinian struggle for self-determination and statehood, but on its own it cannot stop Israel’s crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, nor bring an end to the occupation, Ben Saul, UN special rapporteur and international law professor, told Sputnik.

💬  “All countries need to take concrete measures to pressure Israel to respect international law including sanctions targeting the Israeli political and military leaders responsible for violations of international law," he said. 

Sanctions must include an arms embargo, support for international accountability, and participation in litigation against Israel before the International Court of Justice, the expert added.

💬 "The US appears to be unhappy with moves by its allies to recognize Palestine," Saul noted. 

With three-quarters of the world already recognizing Palestine, Washington and Tel Aviv now find themselves isolated, standing against both international law and global opinion, he concluded.

Adding:  Russia advocates for two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict – Kremlin

It is the only viable path, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the conflict is currently in its most intense and tragic phase.

He also said President Vladimir Putin would make several important statements at an emergency Security Council meeting today.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
