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G Edward Griffin - Psychiatry as a Political Weapon: Punitive Psychiatry
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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99 views • May 11, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT0LsFmAl1U
Channel: CCHRInt
21 Sept 2009
G. Edward Griffin, political lecturer & author of the critically acclaimed book about the Federal Reserve, "The Creature from Jekyll Island" discusses how psychiatry merges with politics to eliminate political dissenters. In China today, political dissidents, whistleblowers and government petitioners are being labeled mentally ill, incarcerated in psychiatric wards and subjected to electroshock—a tactic reminiscent of Soviet Russia and the alliance between psychiatry and the police state. This practice is not limited to Russia, China, Cuba or Uzbekistan, all of which currently employ psychiatric incarceration of citizens for political protest. In the UK, a specialized unit called the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre has been granted the authority to incarcerate anyone who has given inappropriate or threatening communications to a member of government into a psychiatric ward. The assessment teams are made up of police, psychiatrists and psychologists who have been given the authority to evaluate, accuse and detain anyone they consider a threat into a mental facility -- indefinitely. Click here to see PBS special report on political dissidents and petitioners in China who are being sentenced to psychiatric hospitals: http://3.ly/F5d
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psychiatryg edward griffinpunitive
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