VolunTears - is About Those who Help Others - Those in the Donbass - Without Thinking About Their Safety. - Short DOCU English SUBS - 052322

VolunTears



'They (Ukrainian forces) were on the run and just started shooting to kill. Shot my godfather with an AK. He was smoking in the yard', says Maksim, a resident of Mariupol.



People in the war zone were left without homes, possesions, food, and water. Volunteers help them, and there are Russian businesspeople among them. 'Some inner call wouldn't let me just ignore the tragedy that has befallen Donbass residents. We wanted to come and do something', says businessman Yury.



The humanitarian aid convoy always travels accompanied by the military — Ukrainian nationalists continue shelling Donbass, and the streets of Mariupol are still unsafe.



The film VolunTears is about those who help others without thinking about their safety.

An RT short documentary.