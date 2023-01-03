What's RESONATING with recent videos?

After presenting about the unicursal hexagram symbol ("T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle - The [Black Magick] Dream: Raising Osiris": https://www.bitchute.com/video/O7WnN8ziUllw/), someone told us about how it's featured in the title screen of the new show, The Winchesters. We decode the symbolism in that context.





Aaron has been watching, Dark (on Netflix) recognized the same kind of Double Helix DNA light effect featured in T-Mobile's production - and again, in the immediate context of MAJOR JANUS RITUAL!





We have mentioned, Dark, a few times recently, like here: "1899 (Netflix Original) - A Decode of the Esoteric": https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6QbLzWSCOIo/. That's where we decode a show produced by the same folks responsible for, Dark!





After engaging with an acclaimed AI chatbot, I shared my experience and thoughts here: "Open AI Chat GPT - Genius or Idiot? Bob engages to assess potential for a pet project": https://www.bitchute.com/video/6XmRr4RWH5uc/





Aaron found this video where Jordan Peterson shares his experience and thoughts: "The Dark Side of AI: A Warning from Jordan Peterson (scary truth about ChatGPT)": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLehkWESDJ8





We've been talking a lot about portals being opened, and we fairly recently mentioned claims that a demonic portal was opened above the White House. Here's a video we think is worth watching about that, plus more.

Thousands Witnessed Demonic Portal Opening Above White House by The People's Voice

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vb3LGDBVwIDs/





Last week, Aaron had an experience with a Web portal for Rite Aid Pharmacy, experiencing something of a Time Glitch!





We close out with Aaron's reading of some timely passages of scripture!





