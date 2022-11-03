Create New Account
Tom Renz, Bobbie Anne Cox, James Roguski, Dr. Pierre Kory MD, Rabbi Shlomo A. Pollak, Rabbi Avraham
Published 21 days ago

October 30 Stand for Hashem Event on Covid and the Elections


This is raw unedited footage, so the event starts 10 minutes into the recording.


Speakers:


-Rabbi Avraham Weisberger


-Rabbi Shlomo A. Pollak


-Investigator James Roguski


-Mrs. Brucha Weisberger


-Rabbi Jonathan Rietti


-Dr. Pierre Kory MD


-Attorney Thomas Renz


-Covid Vax Victim Beverly Steinberg


-Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox


-Prior audio recording of Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin speaking to the community

