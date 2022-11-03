Tom Renz, Bobbie Anne Cox, James Roguski, Dr. Pierre Kory MD, Rabbi Shlomo A. Pollak, Rabbi Avraham

October 30 Stand for Hashem Event on Covid and the Elections
This is raw unedited footage, so the event starts 10 minutes into the recording.
Speakers:
-Rabbi Avraham Weisberger
-Rabbi Shlomo A. Pollak
-Investigator James Roguski
-Mrs. Brucha Weisberger
-Rabbi Jonathan Rietti
-Dr. Pierre Kory MD
-Attorney Thomas Renz
-Covid Vax Victim Beverly Steinberg
-Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
-Prior audio recording of Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin speaking to the community
