The Case for the Risen Christ

What the Resurrection means to us is vital to our faith. The significance of the resurrection is one of the cornerstones on which our truth is founded. Watch this message to know the vital historical facts that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Jesus Christ was raised from the dead as the Bible teaches us. If you would like prayer, email us: [email protected]
Be Blessed and remember to ROAR....Reach Out And Restore
