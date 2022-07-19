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7/17/2022 Miles Guo: I believe that the Russia-Ukraine war will gradually escalate since Russia is a rogue country. Just like the CCP, it never hesitated to starve to death 300,000 people in the Siege of Changchun so that they could win the war