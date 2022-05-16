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The China Way: Ric Grenell Fears Biden Thought Police Will Freeze Americans’ Bank Accounts
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99 views • May 16, 2022
The China way is coming to America much faster than most patriots expected. The Chinese Communist Party introduced a social credit score several years ago that punishes or rewards Chinese citizens for their political views and activities. US big tech companies and social media companies have introduced a soft version of a social credit score in America by censoring dissidents and banning President Donald Trump from using social media. Two weeks ago, the Biden Administration announced a chilling attack on free speech by implementing a Disinformation Governance Board to eliminate views that Leftists don’t like.
The Disinformation Governance Board looks and smells like the old Soviet Union KGB national secret police that locked up dissidents in mental hospitals. What else are America’s communists planning for patriots?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/16/22
The Disinformation Governance Board looks and smells like the old Soviet Union KGB national secret police that locked up dissidents in mental hospitals. What else are America’s communists planning for patriots?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/16/22
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