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The source of the life-power,
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10 views • June 24, 2021
Might of Thoughts Page 224
The source of the life-power, which must be created by oneself, lies in the consciousness-that is to say, in its thoughts - which must be formed, tended and nurtured in such a way that they correspond to a progressive kind and wise, equipped with a Ziel for life, an intention, an endeavor, an ideal;
The source of the life-power, which must be created by oneself, lies in the consciousness-that is to say, in its thoughts - which must be formed, tended and nurtured in such a way that they correspond to a progressive kind and wise, equipped with a Ziel for life, an intention, an endeavor, an ideal;
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