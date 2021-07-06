© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A New Video Of The Surfside Condo Controlled Demolition Has Emerged
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
641 views • July 06, 2021
Collapse they say? Yes. It did collapse. When you detonate charges or hit a building in the correct spots with an energy weapon this is what it looks like. I guess whoever was in there that they wanted dead was not dying fast enough from a vaccination or refused to take the kill shot so they blew up an entire building to speed up the process.
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.