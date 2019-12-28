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(Mild language) Migrant Pilot project is a go! (US dollar exiled??)
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16 views • December 28, 2019
US DOLLAR EXILED?
https://pro.paradigm-press.info/p/awn_sdrblockchainv2_0418/EAWNVCFV/?utm_source=message-central&utm_medium=email&utm_term=disturbing-message-about-president-trump&utm_content=internal&utm_campaign=awn-sdr-blockchain&a=13&o=162016&s=190436&u=10322045&l=2873816&r=MC2&vid=HM9yO9&g=0&h=true
Migrant pilot project
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/rural-north-immigration-pilot-1.5175418?fbclid=IwAR29noNTDwu3FXbSHCPzRMu91cONlDsar2Xlupp6Uxw1iO7uSeUEUzk9oQI
Somali gangs brought to Canada
https://capforcanada.com/somali-gangs-in-canada-set-up-circuit-for-nation-wide-drug-dealing/?fbclid=IwAR1OjjnCZSi9x-rNIYnCQeldmF0X3fev8BuhevHW1jTZSD0MlZAeswZ64jw
https://pro.paradigm-press.info/p/awn_sdrblockchainv2_0418/EAWNVCFV/?utm_source=message-central&utm_medium=email&utm_term=disturbing-message-about-president-trump&utm_content=internal&utm_campaign=awn-sdr-blockchain&a=13&o=162016&s=190436&u=10322045&l=2873816&r=MC2&vid=HM9yO9&g=0&h=true
Migrant pilot project
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/rural-north-immigration-pilot-1.5175418?fbclid=IwAR29noNTDwu3FXbSHCPzRMu91cONlDsar2Xlupp6Uxw1iO7uSeUEUzk9oQI
Somali gangs brought to Canada
https://capforcanada.com/somali-gangs-in-canada-set-up-circuit-for-nation-wide-drug-dealing/?fbclid=IwAR1OjjnCZSi9x-rNIYnCQeldmF0X3fev8BuhevHW1jTZSD0MlZAeswZ64jw
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