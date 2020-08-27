Cancelling Cancel Culture: Covington Catholic's Sandmann Speaks At RNC Convention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
243K subscribers
It was one of the most notorious cases of 'cancel culture' gone crazy. A young high school student was relentlessly bullied and character-assassinated by the mainstream media because he wore a MAGA hat while a bully screamed in his face. Nicholas Sandmann turned the tables and walked away with millions of dollars after suing the media outlets that slandered him. But is "cancel culture" going away? Or is it getting more violent?
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&;tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397
Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&;cid=6513
For Current National COVID 19 coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/Ongoing%20Coverage%20of%20COVID19%20Pandemic%20Month%20of%20June.php
For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php
Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/
Reusable Patriotic Face Mask: https://flytees.myshopify.com/collections/face-masks-and-coverings/products/patriot-mask
Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595
REUSABLE FACE MASKS: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1527672&;u=2154484&m=91387&urllink=&afftrack=
Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=
DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=
Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&;m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=
Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate
Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
https://wearechange.org/donate/
Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate
Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate