The Death And Return Of Yarrick Was A DISASTER! | Warhammer 40K

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In this video, I break down how and why Games Workshop fumbled the death and return of Commissar Yarrick. From his sudden removal in the 9th Edition Astra Militarum codex to his miraculous revival in the the Return to Armageddon trailer with no story in between, this felt less like a meaningful story and more like a manipulative marketing tactic designed to boost sales at the cost of franchise's integrity. I’ll explain why Yarrick’s “death” mattered, how it could have strengthened Warhammer 40K’s narrative, and why his return ultimately feels unearned. We’ll also dive into larger issues like plot armor in 40K, the relationship between lore and model sales, and what this situation says about the future of storytelling in the setting. If you care about Warhammer 40K lore, narrative stakes, and the long-term health of the franchise, this is a conversation worth having.

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time stamps

0:00 Intro

3:27 The Story of Old Bale Eye

10:34 The Death Of Commissar Yarrick

14:52 Why Yarrick's Return is Bad for 40k

26:12 Why Did GW Do All This?

30:46 My Problem With The New Trailer.

40:16 *Bonus Segment* They explained everything guys!

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*Warhammer 40,000 is an IP owned by Games Workshop. All assets contained within this video are property of their respective owners. The video is made for educational purposes only and is protected under fair use. Opinions stated in the video belong solely to Weshammer, and are in no way shape or form reflective of those held by Games Workshop. This channel is not associated with Games Workshop.#warhammer #warhammer40k