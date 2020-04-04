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COVID-19 is A Carefully Choreographed PLANDEMIC And The Government Is The REAL VIRUS!!! (MIRRORED)
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1304 views • April 04, 2020
COVID-19 is A Carefully Choreographed PLANDEMIC And The Government Is The REAL VIRUS!!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press For Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMNAcwYYjhs/
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.
We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." - Edward Bernays: Propaganda (1928).
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how the techniques outlined in the book Propaganda (for how to manipulate an entire population into going along with their own enslavement), are now being used by the current invisible government with Covid-19 in order to trick the entire world into willingly going along with serfdom.
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTr..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press For Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMNAcwYYjhs/
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.
We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." - Edward Bernays: Propaganda (1928).
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how the techniques outlined in the book Propaganda (for how to manipulate an entire population into going along with their own enslavement), are now being used by the current invisible government with Covid-19 in order to trick the entire world into willingly going along with serfdom.
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTr..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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