**May 7, 2025**
- **Video:** Florida State Senator Ileana Garcia faints during news conference
- https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=rvTZxa447fM
**May 22, 2021**
- **Event:** COVID-19 Vaccination Site / Centro de Vacunación
- **Vaccine:** Johnson & Johnson
- **Location:** Myers Senior Center, 432 SW 5th St, Miami, FL 33130
- **Time:** 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- **Hosts:** Commissioner Joe Carollo and Senator Ileana Garcia
- **Contact:** CALL 305-250-5380 or email [email protected]
- **Facebook Event:** https://www.facebookDOTcom/events/524404515637646
**May 17, 2021**
- **Post:** Senator Ileana Garcia promotes COVID-19 vaccine sites
- **Facebook Post:** https://www.facebookDOTcom/SenIleanaGarciaFL/posts/pfbid07eekjDua4hdQ8WrhPR4EJaL3eoC7Ag7mYhSzfmHKH91TBSbhD2armTeMviAa15wXl
- **Video Profile:** Ileana Garcia - Driven to Serve