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Are Greta Thunberg followers aware that the IPCC Publishes Incorrect Misleading Global Warming Data (MIRRORED)
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32 views • November 16, 2019
Are Greta Thunberg followers aware that the IPCC Publishes Incorrect Misleading Global Warming Data (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/YrIaGNRXGf0
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/YrIaGNRXGf0
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