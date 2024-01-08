The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 173: "Military Accountability" with Ivan Raiklin

Ivan Raiklin discusses the recent "Declaration Of Military Accountability" signed by 231 former and current service members from various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. This document was addressed to the American people and puts the DOD on-notice that they will be held accounable for illegal and unalawful medical experimentation (specifically, the Covid 19 vaccine mandate) on military personnel. Visit @IvanRaiklin on Twitter ("X") for more information. View BlessedNewsTV.com for more great episodes!





Please consider taking a moment to visit our affiliates:

griddownchowdown.com (discount code "mic") for delicious beef products.

drstellamd.com (discount code "mic") to keep your medicine cabinet stocked.

sherwood.tv.com (discount code "mic") for all of your holistic care needs.

lifewave.com/micmeow to rejuvenate you and revitalize your skin.