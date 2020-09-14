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Energy Update, 4th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading With Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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18 views • September 14, 2020
This is perhaps one of the most readings of the year. You'll find out more about what's upcoming in this 4th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Intuitive Reading for 2020. It's a big one.😲Prepare for some major turbulence and disturbance in the collective. I'll be using my own creation of my ever-so accurate and trusted Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck for this oracle reading. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

🎴 (Get The Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
(Note: The 2 Tarot Cards I blended in with this reading was from Ciro Marchetti's "Legacy To The Divine Tarot Deck.")

🎵 Music Activation 444 By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 Social Media Replatforming Assistance:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BitChute Channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (Brighteon Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
🎵 (Music Activation 444) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingsoracle cardspeople and blogspredictions for 2020
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