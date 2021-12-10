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Vaccins, modifications de l’ADN, Anthony Patch anticipe le futur esclavage de l’humanité
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53 views • December 10, 2021
« Anthony Patch est le rédacteur en chef du magazine Entagled, un chercheur du CERN et du grand collisionneur de hadrons, et l'auteur de deux romans de fiction : Covert Catastrophe, et 2048 : Diamonds in The Rough. A. Patch a pour objectif d'enseigner ses recherches en incorporant avec tact ces idées dans ses livres. Mais ses recherches ne se limitent pas à la physique et à la religion : il explore également l'histoire ancienne, l'archéologie, la biologie, la médecine, la météorologie et la philosophie. » En 2013, lors d’un entretien, Anthony Patch anticipait la situation actuelle : la crise sanitaire, le bazar des MACHINS et ses implications. Ce n’est pas de la divination, juste de la déduction.
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Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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