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Military Threat From China: B2 Bombers Arrive in Australia as Premier Seeks Permanent Powers
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138 views • March 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Doherty Institute of Australia is colluding with Premier Peter Malinauskas to throw Australia into a complete lockdown, mandating 5 boosters for all. Australia correspondent Maria Zeee joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to discuss Malinauskas’s upcoming dictatorship, Australia’s deal with Moderna, and extreme election fraud. Zeee warned of the plans from the Australian government for censorship, complete lockdown, and war with China.
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The Doherty Institute of Australia is colluding with Premier Peter Malinauskas to throw Australia into a complete lockdown, mandating 5 boosters for all. Australia correspondent Maria Zeee joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to discuss Malinauskas’s upcoming dictatorship, Australia’s deal with Moderna, and extreme election fraud. Zeee warned of the plans from the Australian government for censorship, complete lockdown, and war with China.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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