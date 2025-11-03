Super typhoon Tino is heading to the Philippines!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 3, 2025.





Tropical storm Tino is quickly becoming super typhoon Tino. It is heading to go straight through the Philippines on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.





https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/2133144/fwd-tino-may-become-a-super-typhoon





We ask that God’s saints, who keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus, pray for Elohim’s protection of their fellow brethren in the Philippines.





