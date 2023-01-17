5 Docs: Shedding-Transmission by EMF. Bioweapon Micro-Antennas Radiate EMF frequency. Dr. Madej

Deep Dive. Vax Micro Hydrogel Antennas Give Injected Strong EMF frequency. Transmitted to Others. EM Frequency-Microwave Symptoms: loss of taste, loss of smell, reproductive issues, heavy menstrual bleeding, headaches, pressure behind the eyes....

FREE E-book. The Invisible Rainbow, A History of Electricity and Life, by Arthur Firstenberg, Intro Chapter at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/InvisibleRainbowSummaryFirstenberg.pdf

Dr. Madej, July 2021: "Another potential is we also have nano-technology involved here...they are using the name Nano-Lipid-Particle which doesn't have a lot of literature behind it. But really, what it is is something called HYDROGEL. And if you find that, you will find a LOT OF REFERENCES to it. What it [Hydrogel] can do is multiple things." ~ Dr. Madej

"First, it's being used as an on-demand drug delivery system. And then number two, it has the same potential to be used as a biosensor which would be equivalent to little tiny antennas inside of the body, they are microscopic. So, if they [microscopic hydrogel antennas] are able to be used in this way, then of course you have a phenomenon called electro-magnetic frequency. So you are having bits of computer in you..... And so these people could be radiating off some of this energy, like microwave illness that occurs. So that was my actual theory because when I talk to people about what was happening, these were uninjected, unvaccinated people, and they were coming in close contact with the people who had the injections....When they were away from the individual or the office, wherever this happened for a while, they seemed to get better. Now, when they went back they got worse. It kind of went back and forth. I found that curious. That would not be the typical infection or the spike protein...So then my theory was that it was EMF toxicity or microwave toxicity...we had some groups of people in the same office, some injected and some not in the same room. They took away their cell phones. They took the EMF meter and put it up to the body, each person's body. And the ones that were injected were registering very high. The ones that were not injected 0-20 which is miniscule. SO THEY WERE EMITTING A FREQUENCY....This is whole other technology we are dealing with. If you look up the SYMPTOMS OF MICROWAVE ILLNESS, you see flu-like symptoms: loss of taste, loss of smell, reproductive issues, heavy menstrual bleeding, headaches, pressure behind the eyes. This sounds very familiar doesn't it?...all of us are getting a lot more EMF.... I had a lot of symptoms. And it was coming from my own home and my own devices...." ~ Dr. Madej at www.CarrieMadej.com

FULL SHOW July 2021 A Special Presentation by Vaccine Choice Canada.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CZYhMYiu1fNO/

Carrie Madej, D.O.

"Dr. Madej has a Doctor of Osteopathy from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She has completed internships at The Medical Center, Columbus Georgia and Mercer University in Macon Georgia, residency in Internal Medicin at Mercer University in Macon Georgia and practiced internal medicine with the Phoenix Medicine Group of Georgia."



