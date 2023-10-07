Create New Account
Saint Francis - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.108 with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Oct 5, 2023


He’s one of the most popular saints, especially for animal and bird lovers. Yet St. Francis of Assisi did not start out that way. He had an easy life, enjoyed the party scene, and even admitted, “I lived in great sin.” Father Chris Alar, MIC, reveals Francis’ remarkable journey to sainthood. Then hear the story of Jennifer Hubbard. Her daughter died tragically in the Sandy Hook shooting, and Jennifer started a foundation in her memory because she adored animals, just like St. Francis.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 108: St. Francis


