Be Humiliated!? Photo of US Ambassador Queuing in Shanghai for PCR Testing Sparks Heated Discussion

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gny5f02
09/01/2022 Sanli News Report: Be humiliated!? The photo of the US ambassador queuing for PCR testing in Shanghai sparks heated discussion. A foreign netizen warns: The CCP now has your DNA