Gavin McKenna CHARGED WITH FELONY ASSAULT! 2026 Draft in Chaos
Gavin McKenna, projected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, has been charged with felony aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct in Pennsylvania. The Penn State forward was involved in an off‑ice altercation that allegedly left the victim with a broken jaw. His legal case could dramatically affect his draft stock and future in the NHL.
