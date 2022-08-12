IRS Prepares Army Of Armed Enforcers: U.S. Taxpayers Spend Billions To Arm Weaponized IRS

Stew Peters Show





Deanna Lorraine joins the Stew Peters Show to cover the IRS hiring 87,000 new agents and the disturbing advertisement for a job posted with the law enforcement branch of the Internal Revenue Service.





Special agents will now be required to “carry a firearm” and “be willing to use deadly force” during “dangerous assignments.”





What Kind of dangerous assignments are we talking about here?





The Job description for the “criminal investigation special agent.” States that the applicant must: “Maintain a level of fitness necessary to to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.





Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary. Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”





Extremely disturbing.





Deanna Lorraine covers this, and the new facial recognition software being launched in China to monitor children in Schools.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fnpm1-irs-prepares-army-of-armed-enforcers-u.s.-taxpayers-spend-billions-to-arm-w.html





===============

Stew Peters Show





Another day, another media cover-up.





A mysterious virus is rampaging through Canada’s daycare centers.





Children as young as two-years old are being put on oxygen.

Yet the media mysteriously remains completely silent.





Children are suffering from this disease, yet the broken record of “wear your mask” continues to be on repeat.





To add to it all, the food shortage across the world is slowly become more and more of a reality. Watch out, or soon the main course of every meal will be insects!





Christopher Sky joins us today to bring this problem to light and to expose the corruption that lies deep in Canada.





Watch this new segment NOW at Stewpeters.com!





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment,

NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/





CACOA is super good, it's a super food, and it's super based! Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://redvoicemedia.com/premium





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows





Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Support our efforts to keep truth alive:





https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fnq37-mysterious-virus-outbreak-tears-through-canadian-daycares-targets-young-chi.html



