Putin JUST DESTROYED The West And ANNOUNCED This About Nord Stream | Sweden Responds #russia #nordstream #oil The most recent events concerning the Nord Stream pipelines, are at the center of a diplomatic dispute between Russia and Sweden. As the inquiry into the damage of the pipes that make up Nord Stream continues, tensions are running high. Russia has asked the United Nations to organize a meeting to examine the event, and this has added fuel to the fire. That's why Putin has Just struck the west and announced new insights about nord stream sabotage. The Nord Stream pipelines are a network of pipes that deliver gas from Russia to Germany by way of the Baltic Sea. These pipelines are part of a network that is known as the Nord Stream pipelines. Even though they are a significant contributor to Europe's energy supply, there have been concerns raised for years about the impact that they have on the environment as well as their dependence on gas supplied by Russia. These concerns stem from the fact that there is a connection between the two issues.From that, bigger issues are meant to sprout. This is what the UN said, Russia and other Western nations came to blows over the Kremlin's demand that the United Nations open an investigation into the sabotage that occurred in September on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Western Europe. Russia's demand was supported by the United States. As a response, Moscow has "no trust" in the separate investigations being carried out by Denmark, Sweden, and Germany, but it does "fully trust" U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an independent international investigation of the explosions, according to Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia's statement to the U.N. Security Council. Nebenzia was speaking on behalf of Russia's mission to the United Nations. And the rest is still going on. Pipes that are part of a project known as Nord Stream have, as of late, been the focus of a diplomatic controversy between Russia and Sweden. After making the charge that Sweden was to blame for the damage done to the pipelines, Russia has called for an investigation to be conducted into the situation. The charges have been rejected by Sweden, which has also called for an end to the crisis to be brought about by peaceful means. Russia has requested Sweden to disclose the findings of the investigation into the potential sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. The inquiry is not yet complete, and there is a great deal of tension between the parties involved as they work to find a solution to the issue. Because these pipelines serve a large amount of Europe's energy needs, any disruption to the operation of the Nord Stream pipelines might have enormous effects. The problem has captured the attention of people from all over the world, and a request has been made to the United Nations to act as a mediator in the conflict. As a result of the sabotage of the pipelines that are a part of the Nord Stream project, tensions are at an all-time high. Both parties are attempting to find a peaceful resolution to the issue. Russia has submitted a proposal to the United Nations asking for a meeting to consider the matter. In addition, it reaffirmed Moscow's claim, without supplying any proof to support it, that the West was responsible for the explosions that affected the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. This assertion was made without providing any evidence to support it. The construction of these pipelines cost several billions of dollars and was necessary to transport Russian gas to Germany. The construction of Nord Stream 2 was finished in September 2021, but the pipeline was never put into operation because Germany decided to revoke its certification just a few days before Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. This week marks the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, stated on Telegram that a vote on a draft resolution calling for an investigation will take place before the end of the week. Polyanskiy's comments came in response to a question about whether or not Russia would support the resolution. This information was announced by Polyanskiy. In addition, the state-owned Russian news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source, that China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, had stated to reporters that Beijing supports the Russian draft plan. Zhang Jun is quoted as saying that Beijing backs the Russian draft plan. This was said by Zhang Jun, according to the quote.




