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Austrians Pharma-Fascistic politician from the ÖVP party - responsible Eva-Maria Himmelbauer makes herself a fake vaccination passport during a Parliament debate in front of the camera.
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11 views • November 23, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA:
Austrians Pharma-Fascistic politician from the ÖVP party - responsible for the "Unvaccinated Lockdown" - Eva-Maria Himmelbauer makes herself a fake vaccination passport during a Parliament debate in front of the camera.
Austrians Pharma-Fascistic politician from the ÖVP party - responsible for the "Unvaccinated Lockdown" - Eva-Maria Himmelbauer makes herself a fake vaccination passport during a Parliament debate in front of the camera.
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