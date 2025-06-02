BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

♫ Winds at our Backs ♫ by the Sasek family with Johannes Brändli (Friends Meeting 2025)
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 1 day ago

Is it just a coincidence that Johannes Brändli's latest song “Rückenwind” (Winds at our backs ) once again hits the nail on the head of what Ivo Sasek preached at the Friends Meeting 2025? This song production is once again proof of how things work together when you are under way in the same stream of life. Become part of the New World that the Sasek family not only sings about in this song, but experiences every day - in the midst of all the injustices of this time. The greater the pressure, the more they feel a heavenly wind at their backs in their sails and experience supernatural strength time and again in the midst of weakness.

Keywords
songshopefriedsmeeting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy