© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Myopericarditis, AIDS and FDA Advisory Committee on Jabbing 5-11 Year Olds
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • October 29, 2021
I apologize for the audio quality in this video, I'm working on it.
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – 10/26/2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA&;t=2970s&ab_channel=U.S.FoodandDrugAdministration
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Updates Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-10-20-21/06-COVID-Shimabukuro-508.pdf
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html
Myocarditis Early Biopsy Allows for Tailored Regenerative Treatment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
fulminant
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fulminant&;atb=v106-1&ia=definition
Official Government Reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated will develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome by Christmas
https://web.archive.org/web/20211027163911/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/27/official-government-reports-suggest-the-fully-vaccinated-will-develop-acquired-immunodeficiency-syndrome-by-christmas/
A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products
https://web.archive.org/web/20211002192421/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8483988/
PROOF WE ARE PART OF AN ONGOING LIVE EXPERIMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c2r8QDK9znQM/
Banned.Video
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9c7qJvwx7YQT/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – 10/26/2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA&;t=2970s&ab_channel=U.S.FoodandDrugAdministration
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Updates Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-10-20-21/06-COVID-Shimabukuro-508.pdf
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html
Myocarditis Early Biopsy Allows for Tailored Regenerative Treatment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
fulminant
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fulminant&;atb=v106-1&ia=definition
Official Government Reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated will develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome by Christmas
https://web.archive.org/web/20211027163911/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/27/official-government-reports-suggest-the-fully-vaccinated-will-develop-acquired-immunodeficiency-syndrome-by-christmas/
A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products
https://web.archive.org/web/20211002192421/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8483988/
PROOF WE ARE PART OF AN ONGOING LIVE EXPERIMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c2r8QDK9znQM/
Banned.Video
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9c7qJvwx7YQT/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.