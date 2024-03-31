Terrorism is Ukraine’s Modus Operandi

Ukraine is no stranger to indiscriminate attacks against civilians – as evidenced by their actions in the Donbass since 2014. “Every time that they shoot at civilian targets, which they do on a daily basis for ten years, is a terrorist act,” said Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley (@TXDPR).

Bentley added that despite Western denial, Ukraine’s involvement in last week’s Moscow concert attack is “beyond any doubt.”

“The terrorists were heading to Ukraine after the attack. They have now been proven to have been financed with funds in cryptocurrency that came from Ukraine. So, where do you think they are going and why do you think they got money from Ukraine? They weren’t heading to Ukraine for vacation,” he explained.

Russell is a Texan that lives in Donetsk (for those that don't know). Cynthia

Russell "Texas" Bentley has been in Donetsk since 2014, served in VOSTOK Battalion, Khan Spetsnaz Battalion, and DPR MVD military police before becoming an accredited war correspondent and human aid volunteer.

For 8 years, he has been bringing the truth about the Donbass War to people in the West. He has been banned and deleted by Twitter, Live Leak, Paypal, Facebook, instagram and Youtube, but articles by and about him have appeared in Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Texas Monthly, BBC, ABC, The Guardian, VICE News, The Greanville Post, Rense Radio, Sputnik, RT, and many other news outlets around the world.

Russell is a citizen of Russia, married and has a small house with a big garden, which he shares with his wife and two cats in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk.




