THE GRAND JURY BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE - NOT TO PROSECUTORS

Before there even was a thing called "Statutes and Codes" the COMMON LAW and the Constitution both recognized that THE PEOPLE have all authority to hold the "government" accountable under the law!





It's common sense really...

But it appears as if Americans have forgotten where the REAL POWER LIES!





And that's NOT with "government"

That is with THE PEOPLE who created the "government"





It's time for Americans to actually hold government accountable!

Prosecutors will NEVER prosecute dirty cops or any other "government"





Because "prosecutors" ARE GOVERNMENT!

But THE PEOPLE have all authority to "Convene a Grand Jury" and INDICT the criminals within government, forcing the "prosecutor" to actually do their job!





If prosecutors then "drop the ball" prosecuting government criminals we can also INDICT THE PROSECUTOR for protecting his criminal friends!





The very FIRST STEP REQUIRED in getting Justice is INDICTING the criminals within government! And THE PEOPLE have the ultimate authority to do so under the COMMON LAW, which stands ABOVE all "Statutes and Codes"





If you want to change the world you MUST start by changing yourself!

Are you a child who needs "Daddy Government" to handle your business for you?





Or are you a sovereign MAN standing on his rights under the COMMON LAW?





original videos:

The Real Reason Police Officers Don't Face Justice

https://youtu.be/ALHlaW8QApI





The Authority of Citizens to Convene a Grand Jury Still Exists A Living Common-Law Right That Cannot Be Repealed

https://janescharf.substack.com/p/the-authority-of-citizens-to-convene