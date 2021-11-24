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DIY Quinine
Desert Flashpoint
Desert Flashpoint
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1314 views • November 24, 2021
EDIT: I MIS-spoke in the video. I said 2-3 cups, when I meant 3 QUARTS. Sorry. See below for the recipe and instructions.

Making your own quinine is so easy! You can make your own and enjoy it home without having to buy expensive tonic from somewhere else.

In a large pot, bring 3 quarts of water to boil with 2-3 sliced grapefruit peels and 2-3 sliced lemon peels. Once the water gets boiling, cover tightly with a lid and reduce heat to simmer for 2-3 hrs. Strain and drain. About 2 Tablespoons twice a day is great.

Also, nothing here constitutes medical advice. Consult your physician about any illnessness you may have. I am not here to do anything other than to show you how to boil grapefruit and lemon peels.
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preppingdiylemonquininegrapefruit
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