© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIY Quinine
Follow
10
Share
Report
1314 views • November 24, 2021
EDIT: I MIS-spoke in the video. I said 2-3 cups, when I meant 3 QUARTS. Sorry. See below for the recipe and instructions.
Making your own quinine is so easy! You can make your own and enjoy it home without having to buy expensive tonic from somewhere else.
In a large pot, bring 3 quarts of water to boil with 2-3 sliced grapefruit peels and 2-3 sliced lemon peels. Once the water gets boiling, cover tightly with a lid and reduce heat to simmer for 2-3 hrs. Strain and drain. About 2 Tablespoons twice a day is great.
Also, nothing here constitutes medical advice. Consult your physician about any illnessness you may have. I am not here to do anything other than to show you how to boil grapefruit and lemon peels.
Making your own quinine is so easy! You can make your own and enjoy it home without having to buy expensive tonic from somewhere else.
In a large pot, bring 3 quarts of water to boil with 2-3 sliced grapefruit peels and 2-3 sliced lemon peels. Once the water gets boiling, cover tightly with a lid and reduce heat to simmer for 2-3 hrs. Strain and drain. About 2 Tablespoons twice a day is great.
Also, nothing here constitutes medical advice. Consult your physician about any illnessness you may have. I am not here to do anything other than to show you how to boil grapefruit and lemon peels.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.